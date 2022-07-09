Latest trailer for Marvel's Midnight Suns shines the spotlight on Captain America

A look at Captain America in Marvel's Midnight Suns has been provided by 2K Games.

In the trailer, you get a look at how Steve Rogers deals with Lilith's supernatural demon-kin.

A tactical RPG set in the Marvel Universe, in it you fight the demonic forces of the underworld while teamed up and living with various heroes from the Marvel Universe such as X-Men, Avengers, Runaways, and more.

You play as The Hunter, a customizable character that can fill a variety of combat roles such as damage, support, control, the ability to mitigate incoming damage, or any combination of each.

To go up against Lilith and her demons, you will pick a squad of three heroes. Every hero in the game has a unique set of abilities ranging from defensive and protective moves to finishers. There will be plenty of unique costumes to unlock, skills to upgrade, and team-ups with other heroes to unleash combo moves.

Battles take place in locations such as the Avengers Tower, Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, on New York City rooftops, in underground Hydra installations, deserts, and even Hellscape dimensions.

When not fighting, you and your fellow heroes will hang out at the Abbey, which is a living hub you will navigate in real-time. Here you will live alongside your hero friends, and you are also free to explore the Abbey which features hours of exploration, gameplay, and story for you to discover. You will also have to nurture relationships with the heroes to unlock rewards in combat.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be released on October 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.