Kojima Productions placates the fanboys after Xbox exclusive news: 'We're still good with PlayStation'

During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, it has been revealed that Kojima Productions will be partnering with Xbox Game Studios for a title that is yet to be announced. All we know so far is that this is the game Hideo Kojima "has always wanted to work on", and will be leveraging cloud technology to create "a video game for Xbox like no one has ever experienced before."

If you're not all that interested in the ongoing console wars, you can also pick up Death Stranding Director's Cut for PC.

In light of the news, some fans in particular have become concerned as to what this means for Kojima Productions' relationship with PlayStation. Taking to Twitter to reassure those concerned, Kojima Productions' reminded all that they're an independent studio first and foremost, "As an independent creative studio, #KojimaProductions will continue pursuing work on creations for our fans. We will explore various possibilities with games, movies, and music through platforms that evolve with time and technology."

After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well.#KojimaProductions https://t.co/mVOELwDuk9 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) June 13, 2022

The initial tweet was followed up with "After the announcement of our partnership with Microsoft using the cloud technology, many people have asked us about our collaboration with SIE. Please be assured that we continue to have a very good partnership with PlayStation® as well." Phew. I mean, considering Norman Reedus accidentally confirmed Death Stranding 2, a Sony IP, and Kojima didn't deny this being on the cards, it's relatively safe to say that Kojima and PlayStation are good.

It's an exciting time for Kojima Productions, and their fans, to say the least. Death Stranding 2 could very well be in the works, rumours have surfaced surrounding Kojima's work on a new horror game, and we have this new Xbox exclusive title to look forward to - whether Kojima's rumoured horror game and Xbox partnership are related, we are yet to find out.

Only time, and possibly a string of illusive marketing from Kojima Productions, will tell.