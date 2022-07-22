Kirby’s Avalanche, Fighter’s History, and Daiva Story 6 added to Nintendo Switch Online

Three classic games have been added to the Nitendo Switch Online library.

The titles are NES game Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Norsartia, and SNES titles Fighter’s History and Kirby’s Avalanche.

Released for Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986, Daiva Story 6, like previous games in the franchise, tells an overarching story - this time out from the perspective of Mahtari Shuban. The character's task is to acquire resources from different planets and defeat the enemies that live on said planets.

The sci-fi action-strategy title features both side-scrolling gameplay as well as turn-based battles.

First released to arcades in 1993 and ported to Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1994, Fighter's History features nine playable characters and two non-playable boss characters. The two boss characters are playable in the home console version once you enter a specific code into the system using a controller.

It features a "weak point system" which allows you to gain an advantage in the fight by temporarily stunning an opponent once per round.

Kirby's Avalanche, known in Europe as Kirby's Ghost Trap, is a puzzler released on SNES in 1995. The Western release of the Japanese title Super Puyo Puyo, it featured characters from the Kirby series.

In the game, groups of colored blobs fall from the top of the screen. You need to rotate and move them so that four of the same matching colors touch, causing them to disappear. You must do this before the blobs touch the bottom of the screen or the pile.

It can be played in single-player or cooperative mode.

All three games are available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers whether or not they own the Expansion Pack membership.