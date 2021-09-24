Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Kirby's first 3D game

One of the more surprise announcements during Nintendo's mega-Direct overnight has been the reveal of a new Kirby game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the series' first 3D entry, and it's due out in spring 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was revealed with the help of a colourful gameplay trailer, showing off a few of the game's environments. There's a bit of a strange post-apocalyptic theme in there, with many areas looking abandoned, decrepit, and overgrown.

It's not a grim post-apocalypse, however, more of a cutesy, light-hearted take on the popular genre. Kirby's classic float ability returns, and he's able to take on powers from defeated enemies, which look pretty fun in 3D.

This is the first mainline new Kirby game since Kirby All Stars, which came out in 2018. This big perspective shakeup is bound to make things interesting, at the very least.