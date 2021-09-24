If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

kirby's nightmare

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Kirby's first 3D game

Kirby is going 3D, and it's coming to Switch next year.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Published on

One of the more surprise announcements during Nintendo's mega-Direct overnight has been the reveal of a new Kirby game. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the series' first 3D entry, and it's due out in spring 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was revealed with the help of a colourful gameplay trailer, showing off a few of the game's environments. There's a bit of a strange post-apocalyptic theme in there, with many areas looking abandoned, decrepit, and overgrown.

It's not a grim post-apocalypse, however, more of a cutesy, light-hearted take on the popular genre. Kirby's classic float ability returns, and he's able to take on powers from defeated enemies, which look pretty fun in 3D.

This is the first mainline new Kirby game since Kirby All Stars, which came out in 2018. This big perspective shakeup is bound to make things interesting, at the very least.

Tagged With

About the Author

Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Staff Writer

Whether it's news, reviews, or interviews - Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. He plays shooters more than a sane person should, and occasionally has the skills to show for it.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch