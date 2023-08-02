Here’s a new Kirby Wireless Switch Controller from Power A for your collection

PowerA are back at it with the Kirby collaborations again, and have now revealed a new wireless Nintendo Switch controller that is adorned with the adorable pink mascot.

This isn’t a first for PowerA, who collaborated with the pink puffball last year for Kirby’s 30th Anniversary. This controller, however, was wired, so it’s nice to see a wireless Kirby controller to add to my collection of cute controllers I never actually use. It’s a problem, but they’ll come into use one day, surely?

The new controller from PowerA is Kirby-pink, with the character's face smack bang in the middle of the controller. It’s honestly as basic as it gets when it comes to a Kirby controller collaboration, but that’s exactly what makes it so nice to look at; a plain, pink Kirby-themed controller that is wireless is all I have ever needed. I don’t know about you.

The new wireless controller will be available to purchase from Power A when it releases on August 8. This controller can be used with your Nintendo Switch, or you can configure them to use on PC too. Unlike Xbox controllers, though, these will not feature Amiibo support, HD rumble, or motion controls. You’ll need to hold onto your Joy-Cons for that.

Last, but not least, if you want to pick up this Kirby controller, you’ll also want to check your wallet. This controller will set you back $44.99, and as of right now, it looks like it’ll only be shipped within the US.

That said, PowerA’s products often become available at other retailers, such as Amazon, so be sure to check PowerA’s additional sellers on August 8, too, if you’re outside of the US. Hopefully, there’ll be one way or another for non-US citizens to get their hands on the new Kirby controller, because I certainly want one…

What do you think of Kirby eating up and becoming their own PowerA controller? If you don’t like the look of this one, don’t forget to take a look at the more colorful Kirby 30th Anniversary controller, which I’m also a huge fan of.