Ah Keanu Reeves. International movie star, loveable goofball and E3-stealing gaming hero. Well, it turns out the last part may no longer apply, following a confession during recent interview with The Verge. In the run up to Cyberpunk 2077's release, developer CD Projekt Red was understandably keen to parade its Hollywood talent front and centre, stating that Reeves “loved” playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Yet it turns out, Reeves categorically does not play video games, stating that he’s only “seen demonstrations” of his most famous video game appearance. It’s a bit of an awkward admission, and through no fault of Keanu’s. Last December, CD Projekt Red’s CEO Adam Kickinski stated that while Reeves hadn’t completed Cyberpunk, he “loved” playing it. It's another damning indictment for a game that can't seem to catch a break.

In the same interview, Reeves was thrilled to learn that players have been modding the game in order to have sex with Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. After grinning and fist pumping at the news he said “aww, that’s always nice”. There we go then fans, Reeves seems to approve of your weirdly thirsty mods, go off.

If that wasn’t enough virtual Keanu for you, Mr Reeves also stars in the new Matrix Unreal Engine 5 experience, The Matrix Awakens. We came away impressed with the current gen tech showcase - and especially its Burnout-rivalling traffic jams.