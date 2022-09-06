I've got to admit, this Rick and Morty ad for God of War Ragnarok is pretty funny

There’s a new ad for God of War Ragnarok, featuring both Rick and Morty in a crossover I can safely say I wasn’t ready to see today. The game, launching on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9 takes place in a mystical norse world filled with gods and monsters, one which the duo visited briefly all for the sake of a shiny new axe and a few gags.

The ad itself does, admittedly, have a few jokes that made me giggle. Rick drunkenly summarising the base plot of many AAA narrative action adventures like God of War as journeys to make choices and face the consequences, as well as opening a massive golden chest to find the leviathan axe and “other unannounced upgrades” was just meta enough to get me on board.

Check out the Rick and Morty ad here!

This isn’t the first crossover ad Rick and Morty have been a part of. Back in 2020, American fast food restaurant Wendy’s partnered with Rick and Morty to promote some of their breakfast menu, with humanoid breakfast baconator, honey chicken biscuits and an frosty-ccino rushing down and attacking the pair with pipes and bats. Fun stuff.

Look, video games shouldn’t be taken too seriously regardless of how dramatic and heart wrenching their story is. I’m looking forward to the latest romp featuring Kratos and his kid as much as the next PlayStation owner, but a few lighthearted jabs are welcome. If anything, they enhance the experience, even if they come from a corporate advertisement.

But what do you think? The trailer is embedded above so check it out and let us know what you think! For more God of War Ragnarock, check out our report on the new moves coming to God of War Ragnarock, as well as this God of War story recap that’ll get you ready for the game’s release!