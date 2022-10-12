CD Projekt RED outlines how to keep your Cyberpunk 2077 saves now that Stadia is closing down

An update to the CD Projekt RED support page outlines how Stadia users can download their Cyberpunk 2077 saves.

With Stadia shutting down in January , folks are understandably worried about their save game files. Those who play Cyberpunk 2077 and want to continue playing their game on another platform, need only do the following using Google Takeout, per CDPR.

Open takeout.google.com. In the "Create a new export" section click "Deselect all" and select "Stadia". Press "Next Step" to continue. Choose your preferred destination and “Export once” frequency. Choose ".zip" file type and "2 GB" size. Press "Create Export". Download the export from the destination chosen in the previous step. Locate the downloaded archive on your PC. Extract it. Your Cyberpunk 2077 game saves will be located in the following path: .../Takeout/Stadia/GAMING/GAME_SAVE/ Note that there may be saved files from other games located there as well. Files of each game save are located inside archives. Extract them to separate folders. To use the extracted saves on the PC version, simply copy-paste those folders to the following path: %userprofile%\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077 Make sure that files are not nested inside another folder.

If you own a game copy on a supported console platform, you can use cross-progression on any of the PC platforms and sync it with your GOG account to transfer your progress to a console.

Once you have completed the final step, start Cyberpunk 2077 on your PC. Make sure that you are logged in in the REDlauncher as this is the account used to store your cross-platform saves. Make sure the cross-platform saves are enabled in the in-game Settings and then load the latest save file from Stadia (or any other that you want to copy). Then, save the game again.

This save file should be synced with the cloud and appear on your console if you're logged in to the same GOG account.

Best of luck!