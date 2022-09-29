If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Google to shut down its Stadia streaming service in January

It didn't gain enough traction with users, apparently.
The reason provided by the company was that while it built Stadia on a strong technology foundation, it didn't gain "the traction with users" as was expected; therefore, Google will begin winding down the streaming service.

Stadia players will be refunded all hardware purchases made through the Google Store. This includes the Stadia Controller, Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or Play and Watch with Google TV Package.

The refund will also apply to all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia store.

Google expects to have the majority of refunds completed by mid-January. That said, Stadia Pro subscription payments will not be eligible for refund, but active subscribers will continue to have access to their library without charge during the shut-down period.

All players will continue to have access to their games library and can play through January 18, 2023. This way they can complete final play sessions and move any progress made to alternate platforms where possible.

To that end, as of today, the ability to buy games, new subscriptions, add-ons or in-game purchases on Stadia has been disabled.

