Horizon Forbidden West story trailer reintroduces us to some familiar faces

There's only a few weeks left until we – finally – get to notch our arrows and get our hands on Horizon Forbidden West. To ensure we're all getting suitably hyped, PlayStation has released a new story trailer that shows off a little bit more about Aloy's next big quest into unknown lands.

Here's the long and short of it; the world is dying, and all that is good and natural is being poisoned and strangled by a mysterious new threat that can seemingly only be stopped by Aloy. In order to slow the decay of nature (and, inevitably, save the world), our red-headed archer hero must head West – into a land forgotten by everyone Aloy knows, to track down the source of this plague and put a stop to 'The Red Blight' for good.

Check out the trailer below.

Lucky for Aloy, though, she won't be facing these new hardships alone. A pair of familiar faces in Zero Dawn characters Erend and Varl will accompany her on her journey, the Merry and Pippin to her insatiably curious Frodo. The new trailer also shows that Sylens is making a return, though the character is headed West to team up with the Regalla, a war-like tribe seeking a way to control machines for their own diabolical ends.

In terms of new characters, we've got Tilda; a mysterious woman dressed in silver and black that, at the time of writing, we don't know that much about. Apparently, she has “a special connection to the ancient past” – could she be a human that has somehow lived through the apocalypse that rendered the world in the state we see it today? We don't know. What we do know, though, is that this character is voiced by none other than Carrie-Ann Moss (who you may know better as Trinity from the Matrix films). We're looking forward to the gravitas she can bring to the game.

Releasing on both PS5 and PS4, Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, and after a couple of delays, it's finally set to arrive on our consoles on February 18, 2022. You can check out the tribes you'll be meeting in the game here, or you can ogle the new (and sometimes bigger) machine fauna such as the armadillo-like Rollerback, the flying Sunwing, and the snake-shaped Slitherfang, at the links.