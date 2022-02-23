Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack can be streamed on all platforms starting this Friday

Starting this Friday, you will be to stream the Horizon Forbidden West score that accompanies your machine hunts, both in and outside the game.

Guerrilla has teamed up with Sony Music to roll out the soundtrack on all streaming platforms, so you will be able to take your pick.

The soundtrack will be released in three volumes. Volume 1 arrives this Friday and includes tracks such as Aloy’s Theme, a new take on her iconic theme for Horizon Forbidden West with vocals by Julie Elven, and In the Flood, a track featured in the game’s opening title sequence with vocals by Ariana Gillis.

In the Flood was originally written Guerrilla's Lovisa Bergdahl, who teamed up with Oleksa Lozowchuk to co-produce the track.

The rest of the soundtrack will follow soon after, with additional digital releases on March 11 and March 25.

Guerrilla music supervisor Lucas van Tol recently sat down with the composers of the soundtrack to talk about the creation process. In the videos, Joris de Man, Niels van der Leest, Oleksa Lozowchuk and composing duo The Flight discuss how they created the music for the game, and also look back on scoring Horizon Zero Dawn.

Out now on PS4 and PS5, if you are just getting started and need some pointers, be sure to check out our Horizon Forbidden West guide. It covers everything from beginner tips to systems, and from items to story guides.

And if you are on the fence about picking it up, check out our Horzion Forbidden West review here and a list of review scores from other critics here.