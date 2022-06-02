Horizon Call of the Mountain gameplay trailer revealed, Horizon Forbidden West update adds New Game+

During tonight's PlayStation State of Play presentation, Sony provided a first look at the upcoming PlayStation VR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain. The firm also announced a new update for Horizon Forbidden West.

Announced back in January, Guerrilla Games' Horizon Call of the Mountain is a new adventure starring the protagonist Ryas.

In the game, you will see the world through the eyes of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a threat to the Sundom. He is great at archery, scaling dangerous mountains, and taking down machines such as Thunderjaw.

Throughout your journey, you will use and master various tools and weapons and even use materials to craft additional gear. Along the way, you will meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself.

The game also features an immersive River Ride experience.

With the Horizon Forbidden West update, you can expect the much-requested New Game+ feature and Ultra Hard mode.

You can also expect quality-of-life features. Once is the transmog feature which allows you to customize the cosmetics of your equipped outfit. This will allow it to look like any other owned outfit.

There's also respec, which lets you reset your skill points and redistribute them.

The update also comes with a dedicated trophy pack so you can track your victories when playing on Ultra Hard through New Game+.

Additionally, there’s a new Herbalist vendor who sells animal parts, and the developers have revamped Temporal Anti-Aliasing to improve the visual fidelity of Performance mode on PS5 and rendering on PS4 Pro. You can expect an upcoming patch to include VRR support and a 40FPS Mode.