Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out now on Nintendo Switch: here’s where to buy the game

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is out now on Nintendo Switch. The game released on 20th October 2022 and sees Mario and Rabbid Peach journey across the galaxy to save the Sparks from Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity. On this page, you’ll find the best places to buy the game Sparks of Hope, what special editions are up for grabs, and whether there is any bonus content.

Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the turn-based, strategy-adventure game: Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Similar to the 2017 title, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will have a Season Pass feature, which gives you access to exclusive DLC.

There will be three different editions of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: Standard, Cosmic (UK only) and Gold. The Standard Edition includes the base game only. The Cosmic Edition comes with the Galactic Prestige Collection which lets you unlock three exclusive weapon skins. The Gold Edition includes the Galactic Prestige Collection, along with the Season Pass, which contains DLC packs like additional story content with a new character, quests, and battles. Each edition comes with a Megabug cosmetic pack as a bonus. Included in this bonus cosmetic pack are nine weapon skins to switch up the look of your in-game weapons.

Here’s where you’ll be able to buy each edition in the US and UK.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope US

In the US, purchasing the game from Best Buy will score you a $10 Best Buy voucher for a limited time only. Most retailers are selling the Standard Edition for $59.99, and the Gold Edition for $89.99.

Here’s where to buy the Standard Edition in the US

Here’s where to purchase the Gold Edition in the US

UK Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

In the UK, the current cheapest place to purchase the standard edition of the game is from ShopTo and Base, who are selling the game for just £42.85. The Cosmic Edition is available from both Amazon and Game for £49.99. As for the Gold Edition, the cheapest place to pre-purchase a copy is from Base and The Game Collection for £64.85.

If you're planning on buying the standard edition from a retailer that's offering it for £49.99, we recommend upgrading to the Cosmetic Edition for the same price so that you can access the extra DLC.

Here’s where to buy the Standard Edition in the UK

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Standard Edition - £42.95 from Amazon UK

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Standard Edition - £49.99 from Game

Here’s where to buy the Cosmic Edition in the UK

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition UK

We hope that's helped you purchase your copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope! We'll be updating this page with the best deals and cheapest prices as they become available.