Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope releases later this year

Revealed via todays Nintendo Direct mini, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has a release date. The tactical title will arrive on Nintendo Switch as of October 20, 2022.

This particular Mario + Rabbids game will act as a sequel to 2017 title, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom of Hope. The predecessor follows Mario and friends, as well as some friendly Rabbids, as they attempt to save Mushroom Kingdom from a belligerent group of Rabbids that have fallen victim to a powerful mind-control device they stumbled across.

Sparks of Hope, on the other hand, gets incredibly intergalactic. When a dark, mysterious entity known as Cursa tries to claim the energy of titular Sparks (creatures formed by fusing Lumas and Rabbids together), the universe is thrown into disrepair. As per usual, it is up to Mario and his friends to travel various worlds and thus, save the galaxy from Cursa.

Check out the Nintendo Direct mini and all it had to offer!

The trailer at the Nintendo Direct mini shows off exactly how combat works in Sparks of Hope, showcasing some of the unique abilities and combinations of characters, namely Mario and Rabbid Luigi. We're also privy to the latest Rabbid addition, Rabbid Rosalina!

It's also now known that Bowser is going to be introduced as a playable character in Sparks of Hope too. Without giving too much away, Bowser has ultimately found themselves in need of Mario's help. If they wish to go back to Mario versus Bowser shenanigans, they're seemingly going to have to team up against Cursa together first.

Ubisoft will be revealing a little more about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope via their own YouTube and Twitch channels tomorrow, June 29, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST. This livestream will undoubtedly give us a slightly longer look at gameplay, and which characters we will have the delight of meeting along the way.

Pre-orders for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are available on the Nintendo eShop now. Are you looking forward to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and all of the chaos that it entails? Let us know what you think!