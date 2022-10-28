Here's where to buy Bayonetta 3: editions, price, and more

Bayonetta 3 was released on 28th October 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. Here you'll find the best places to buy the game in the UK and US.

Bayonetta 3 is the highly anticipated third installment in the Bayonetta series from PlatiunumGames. The action-adventure series revolves around the titular warrior, Bayonetta as she fights against various demonic and angelic foes alike. Players use powerful melee and gunplay abilities in combat while solving environmental puzzles. The series stylish combat has earned a dedicated fanbase who have been looking forward to the third installment since its initial reveal during The Game Awards in 2017.

Ready to jump into Bayonetta 3? If so, you can purchase the game in the UK and US from the links below.

Bayonetta 3 editions and bonuses

There are two versions of Bayonetta 3: the standard edition and the Trinity Masquerade Edition. The Trinity Masquerade Edition includes the physical version of Bayonetta 3, a full-colour 200-page art book, and three exclusive title sheets, that combine to form a stunning panoramic artwork.

Where to buy Bayonetta 3 in the US

US Retailers like Amazon, BestBuy, the Nintendo Store and more are stocking Bayonetta 3.

Trinity Masquerade Edition

The Trinity Masquerade Edition is currently unavailable in the US and we're not sure if retailers will restock this edition. If they do, we'll update this page with links.

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition on Nintendo Switch - currently unavailable from GameStop

Standard Edition

In the US, the standard version of the game can be purchased through Best Buy, Amazon and My Nintendo Store.

Where to buy Bayonetta 3 in the UK

UK Retailers that are shopping Bayonetta 3 include Amazon, My Nintendo Store, Game, ShopTo and Base. We'll update this list as more go live.

Trinity Masquerade Edition

Standard Edition

Right now, get the standard version of Bayonetta 3 through Game, Amazon, Base, ShopTo and My Nintendo Store.

We hope the links above have helped you grab a copy of Bayonetta 3!