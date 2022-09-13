Bayonetta 3 trailer shows the Umbra Witch fighting to save the world from the Homunculi

A new trailer forBayonetta 3 was shown during today's Nintendo Direct.

In the latest look at the game, the video showed our heroine meeting with journalist Luka and another Umbra Witch, Jeanne, who have "overcome their past histories with her."

Throughout the Bayonetta series, she’s gone from fighting for herself to fighting for others, and now she is fighting for the world. To help her along the way, the new feisty witch-in-training Viola and her feline demon, Cheshire, join in on the action.

In this third installment of the series, Bayonetta is out to stop the horrible man-made bioweapons, Homunculi, from wreaking havoc on the world.

To do this, you’ll use Bayonetta’s weapons and her powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp, and slam enemies around using combos and demonic powers.

Bayonetta 3 features a coven of Bayonettas you will come into contact with while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and other areas.

It's out exclusively on Switch October 28.