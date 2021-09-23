Bayonetta 3 releases next year, here's the first look at gameplay

Announced in 2017, Bayonetta 3 will finally arrive on Switch next year.

The release window was announced alongside a new gameplay trailer for the game which was shown off during this evening's Nintendo Direct.

Check out the trailer below.

As you can see in the video, our favorite witch has a new look and new mechanics, including the ability to directly control demons.

Sadly, that's all we really know for the time being, but more information about the game is promised for a later date.

The game has been a long time coming, with many of us thinking it may never come at all. But Platinum Games reassured everyone more than once that development was progressing well and it was hoping to share news on the game later this year. Well, it delivered.

Bayonetta 3 was first revealed back in 2017 in a teaser trailer played during that year’s Game Awards. However, not much information seemed to accompany the reveal, and the teaser trailer offered no release date and only confirmed exclusivity to the Nintendo Switch platform.