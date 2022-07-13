Bayonetta 3 finally has a release date, and it's out in October

Nintendo and PlatinumGames have announced a release date for the long-awaited Bayonetta 3.

You will finally be able to get your hands on the Switch title on October 28.

In this third installment of the Bayonetta series, our favorite Umbra Witch will join forces with familiar faces, the mysterious Viola, and other Bayonettas to stop Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

In the game, you’ll use Bayonetta’s weapons and powerful new Demon Masquerade ability that allows you to blast, stomp, and slam enemies around using combos and demonic powers.

Bayonetta 3 features a coven of Bayonettas you will come into contact with while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and other areas.

In addition to Bayonetta, you can also control witch-in-training Viola who along with her feline demon, Cheshire, enjoy taking down Homunculi.

For those who like special editions, you can purchase the Trinity Masquerade Edition at select retailers and the My Nintendo Store. It comes with a full-color 200-page art book, and three reversible game cases, one for each title, that combine to form panoramic artwork. Additional details on the Trinity Masquerade Edition and pre-orders will be revealed in the future.

Announced on December 7, 2017, a release window was finally provided on the game last year along with our first look at gameplay. The game has been a long time coming, with many of us thinking it may never come at all. But Platinum Games reassured everyone more than once it was still working on the game, and that it would release in due time.

Bayonetta 3 is rated M for Mature in North America and PEGI-16 in the UK for violence, blood, gore, partial nudity, and strong language. It will also feature in-game purchases of some sort - probably costumes or something.

The original Bayonetta game is also coming to Nintendo Switch as a stand-alone, physical release on September 30. A limited number of the Bayonetta physical version will be available to pre-order via select retailers and available at launch in the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $29.99.