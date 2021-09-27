Probability of Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 on Xbox and PlayStation "isn't zero", says Kamiya

If you want Bayonetta 3 to come to PlayStation, Xbox or PC – rather than just Nintendo Switch – PlatinumGames' executive director Hideki Kamiya wants you to let Nintendo know.

The first Bayonetta game, when it launched back in 2009, was multiplatform: arriving on PlayStation and Xbox consoles (and later coming to PC). Since then, however, Nintendo has published the series and as such both Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 have been exclusive to Nintendo platforms. Bayonetta 2 initially launched on the ill-fated Wii U, and later saw a re-release on Nintendo Switch.

That same exclusivity applies to the upcoming Bayonetta 3, too. That has upset some gamers, who would very much like to play the game on their shiny new PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Per Kamiya, if you want to try the new game away from its formal Nintendo home, you're going to have to tell the publisher itself.

“We are developing Bayonetta 3, as we did Bayonetta 2, with money we received from Nintendo," said the outspoken director in a tweet. “Since we’re ‘only developing,’ Nintendo has total say regarding the product.”

Interestingly enough, he went on to note that the potential to see the game – and Bayonetta 2 – on other platforms isn't actually out of the question.

“It seems the probability of Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 getting ported to the PS4 and Xbox isn’t zero,” he added

Kamiya also said that "By the [same logic], the possibility that Mario and Zelda [will come to other platforms] is not zero", too. So how likely it all is remains to be seen.

Still, it's a hint of promise for players that'd like to purchase PlatinumGames' latest title on hardware other than the Nintendo Switch, right? It's important to note here that Kamiya, more than many other developer, has a reputation for being cantankerous on Twitter. Just bear that in mind.

Yesterday, we heard that Bayonetta 3 may "share a feature" with cancelled PlatinumGames title Scalebound, as per an ex-developer at the studio.

Announced in 2017, Bayonetta 3 will finally arrive on Switch next year.