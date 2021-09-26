Bayonetta 3 may 'share a feature' with Scalebound, says ex-PlatinumGames dev

We'll never get to play Scalebound, but at least we're likely to see how some features from the game would have played out had the doomed Xbox exclusive ever actually released.

Scalebound’s former lead producer, Jean Pierre Kellams, has given some insight into how developer PlatinumGames is recycling elements of the doomed game and making them relevant again in Bayonetta 3.

The former PlatinumGames employee noted in a tweet that Bayonetta 3’s director, Yusuke Miyata, was the design lead on Scalebound back in the day, and the summoning mechanic seemingly was a big part of how you controlled your dragon, Thuban, in the title that never made it to release.

“Yusuke Miyata was the lead designer on Scalebound, and he is super talented, and I can’t wait to play Bayo 3 primarily because he is directing it,” Kellams wrote in a tweet (via VGC).

“The controlling the summons thing looks VERY similar to a mechanic that we had in Scalebound to control Thuban. Now that I’ve gotten to rewatch the trailer, I’m really psyched for that.”

It's something small, but it's nice to glean these little insights into how developers can use elements of cancelled games in other projects like this – especially since Scalebound and its peculiar development has been so shrouded in secrecy and controversy.

Announced in 2017, Bayonetta 3 will finally arrive on Switch next year. After 1,386 days, we got a brand new trailer for Bayonetta 3 during this week's Nintendo Direct (making it 3 Years, 9 Months, 2 Weeks, and 3 Days since the game was revealed on December 7, 2017).