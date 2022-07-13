If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Bayonetta 3 features a mode that makes her less sexy

Cover your bits more.
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Bayonetta 3 will feature a mode making it to where our favorite witch is less scantily clad.

This feature, which PlatinumGames calls 'Naive Angel Mode', will show less skin when Bayonetta fuses with a demon. For you see, when this happens, she basically turns into Lady Godiva - completely nude with only her hair covering private areas.

With Naive Angel Mode in place, she will instead appear fully clothed, and when merging with Infernal Demon Madama Butterfly, instead of wearing a rather revealing outfit, she will instead sport something more conservative.

Set for release on October 28, Bayonetta will strut through multiple locations and face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. Alongside her usual abilities, she will also make use of Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for action options and combos.

She can also summon demons like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, to use their demonic powers with the Demon Slave action. Unlike the Climax Summons of previous games that automatically defeated enemies and returned to Inferno, this mechanic lets you control demons during gameplay. Each demon’s abilities vary and the kinds of abilities that are advantageous in a certain situation can change at any time.

Bayonetta 3 also features other Bayonettas you'll meet as you fight through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and other areas. In addition to Bayonetta, you can also control witch-in-training Viola who along with her feline demon, Cheshire, enjoy taking down Homunculi.

Bayonetta 3 is rated M for Mature in North America and PEGI-16 in the UK for violence, blood, gore, partial nudity, and strong language.

