Nintendo Direct announced for later this week, showing off games launching in 2022

Nintendo has revealed the next Nintendo Direct livestream, which will air on February 10, 2022. This is going to be a full fat, proper Direct, where you can expect first and third-party news – not like the Indie Directs the company has been so keen on showing off in recent years.

Nintendo shared the news about an upcoming Direct today on social media, announcing that the show will kick off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET and 10pm UK, and run for roughly 40 minutes. The company has outlined that we can expect to see mostly games that will launch in the first half of 2022 during the show.

It's been quite a while since we enjoyed the most recent Nintendo Direct – a full 132 days since the September 23, 2021 showcase that showed off the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion, Disco Elysium on Switch and teased Brewster's arrival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This new showcase will be the first big Nintendo marketing push of 2022, so it stands to reason that we're going to see more about the games the company is planning to launch over the rest of the year (and, if everything matches up to previous years, we can expect at least three more Directs over the rest of 2022, too). Though the company has directly said this will focus on games launching in the first half of 2022, we may also get dates for things coming later in the year, too.

As such, it makes sense that we're going to see more from the likes of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel, Splatoon 3, and maybe even Bayonetta 3 - though it seems that game has disappeared off the face of the earth. There have been rumours about the Arkham Trilogy of Batman games coming to Switch recently, too – we may also see Warner Bros. announce something related to that during the presentation. Take all this with a pinch of salt, though.

The last non-general Nintendo Direct was an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, which aired on October 15th, 2021 — 110 days ago.

As ever, you'll be able to watch the show on the Nintendo YouTube channel.