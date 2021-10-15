Animal Crossing: New Horizons free update lands on November 5

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free update on November 5, and it brings Brewster to the game.

Brewster will be opening a cafe on the second floor of the museum. The Roost will become available after you fulfill a certain favor for museum director Blathers. The Roost offers hand-selected coffee, and it’s so yummy, some island residents will pop in to partake as well.

If you use the amiibo phone inside the cafe, you can invite other characters to join you by using compatible amiibo cards. If you’d like, you can even invite friends to your island and bring them to the Roost to enjoy coffee together.

In the free update, the sea shanty singing Kapp’n will take you to different islands with his boat. You will be able to take a Boat Tour by heading to the pier where Kapp’n hangs out, and he will serenade you along the way. You may arrive at islands with mysterious flora that’s never been seen before or islands with different seasons and times of the day.

There will be newly opened shops in the plaza on Harv’s Island, including Katrina’s fortune-telling shop. Harvey is wanting to invite more shops to form an Open Market and you can contribute Bells to make it happen. You will see familiar visitors on the island such as Redd, Saharah, and Kicks who will have shops. And Reese & Cyrus’s shop will offer furniture customization that can’t be done through DIY workbenches. Harriet can even teach you some different hairstyles.

The free update also introduces cooking and growing vegetables, and a host of other customizations and features.

You will be able to unearth gyroids, so it’s not just fossils anymore. Each gyroid plays unique sounds and you can customize them to match their surroundings when you place them.

As far as the cooking bit is concerned, DIY recipes can be created after growing vegetables in your garden. These include yummies such as tomatoes, wheat, sugarcane, potatoes, and carrots, you can combine your harvest or other ingredients and fill up your dining table with various dishes.

And finally, further support to Your Island Life: Nook, Inc. will come in the form of group stretching at the plaza, bigger home storage, and the Resident Representative will be able to establish ordinances like reducing the rate at which weeds grow or making all the residents get up early in the morning. These are just some of the ways in which you will be able to adjust the island to fit your lifestyle.