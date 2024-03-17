Helldivers 2 is selling "well ahead of expectations" having potentially hit 8 million in sales

With all of the server issues the game has had, you likely won't be surprised to hear that Helldivers 2 has (probably) sold exceptionally well.

Helldivers 2 has obviously been the surprise hit of the year, with developer Arrowhead constantly having to limit how many people can actually play the game within its first few weeks of launch, and scores of players working together to unlock things like mechs and more. Now, as reported by Bloomberg, we should have a better idea of just how well the game is doing. According to TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz, Helldivers 2 is estimated to have sold as many as eight million copies, with numbers continuing to grow every week. "We believe the game has performed well ahead of expectations," Creutz wrote in a note last week.

That number is hardly surprising, given that the game has hit a concurrent player count peak of 458,709 on Steam alone, not even counting how many players have been attempting to liberate the galaxy on PlayStation. Sony and Arrowhead are yet to release any kind of figures, though when you have a hit like this it's surely only a matter of time before the PlayStation manufacturer comes out with gloating about how well the game is doing - that, or if the game hasn't actually hit eight million units sold it'll just let this report do the talking.

Helldivers 2 has easily been one of the biggest surprises of the year, especially considering it's been up against the likes of what should have been a certified hit like Rocksteady's Suicide Squad - Connor dug into just why the game is so popular a few weeks back, looking at things like pricing, how funny it is, and just how simply fun it is.

Recently, the game's devs have been denying the existence of flying bugs but we all know the truth.