Helldiver 2's player count continues to soar as its devs place a cap on concurrent players

Helldivers 2 is continuing to struggle under the weight of its own success, as developer Arrowhead has had to place a limit on how many players can play at once.

While it only released a little over a week ago, Helldivers 2 has quickly found a lot of success - so much so that the game has been seriously unable to handle just how many players are trying to play the game at once. The login issues were so severe that Arrowhead had to limit how many players could actually log in a minute, and now, as detailed in a message on the game's official Discord server, there's a new concurrent player count cap as a short term solution to improve server stability.

"Earlier tonight we had server related issues with a concurrent player spike," reads the message. "This lead to some mission payouts failing, some players being kicked to their ships, or being logged out. Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues. While we've been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers.

"Therefore we've had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised. If you have progression related issues, please restart the game in order for things to sync back up. Thank you for your continued patience."

Helldivers 2 actually hit its all-time concurrent player count peak on Steam yesterday, amassing 333,827 players at once (via SteamDB). Bear in mind, this is just Steam alone, and there are likely many more players on PS5, so you can't really blame Arrowhead for putting such a limit in place.

If you're currently one of the main players conquering the galaxy in Helldivers 2, and were hoping that the game might get PvP, don't count on it, as Arrowhead has one simple, and valid, reason as to why it'll never happen.