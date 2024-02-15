Don't count on Helldivers 2 ever getting PvP, for a very valid reason

A lot of co-op games tend to at least experiment with offering some form of competitive multiplayer, a PvP mode, or even PvEvP if they don’t want to completely abandon their original vision.

But that’s not a group the developer of Helldivers 2, the hottest co-op game right now, is looking to join.

Helldivers 2, like its predecessor, was designed as a co-op game, so that’s the type of experience you can expect from it. Johan Pilestedt, game creative director and CEO of developer Arrowhead Games, was discussing the game’s success with Twitter followers.

Helldivers 2 just recently broke its all-time concurrent player record on Steam, garnering 203,644 players in the middle of the week. The game’s daily average now puts it higher than the juggernaut that is Call of Duty, which got some fans to wonder whether a PvP mode was the feature Helldivers 2 needs to “steal CoD players.”

“We'll ‘never’ add a PvP-mode,” Pilestedt told one follower. Their reason was pretty straightforward, too. “This is to reduce toxic elements from the community.”

“We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!”

Pilestedt also rejected a direct comparison to Call of Duty in an earlier tweet, suggesting that the two games are not competing for the same audience.

“We will do our best to build Helldivers 2 into a long lasting and successful game and a beloved IP. But it hasn't happened over night. This is just the beginning.”

Pilestedt has been fairly active on Twitter following the launch of Helldivers 2. He recently explained why he does not believe the game’s monetisation model is pay-to-win, adding that it took a lot of restraint to be able to create a fair system.

If you’re just starting your journey of spreading managed democracy, a good place to start is our comprehensive list of crucial Helldivers 2 tips. The co-op shooter hides a lot of depth, and - intentionally - doesn’t explain a lot of its systems, so you may be missing out on some vital information.