No, Sony has not acquired the developer of Helldivers 2

When something gets popular enough, it tends to create a sphere around it that gives rise to all manner of rumours and speculation. This is what’s happening with Helldivers 2 right now. Or, more accurately, with Arrowhead Game Studios, the studio behind the smash hit.

A new rumour has popped up, suggesting that the studio has joined the PlayStation family. An acquisition such as that wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Sony, especially given the relatively small size of Arrowhead.

It is, however, not true.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The rumours flared up earlier in the day, spread by the same so-called insider who recently suggested that PlayStation is close to announcing the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima. As with all definitely solid rumours, the tweet that started it has since been removed.

Quickly after people started talking - and someone had already made a logo, no less! - Arrowhead Game Studios CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director, Johan Pilestedt, confirmed on Twitter that it’s fake news.

“This is fake... Unless I've missed something,” he wrote in response. “Also, a really shitty old logo from 2008 or so when we just started the studio.”

So that’s pretty much the end of that, unless something comes up that changes it. Helldivers 2, on the other hand, will be generating plenty of news in the coming weeks and months as it begins to settle and the developer shifts its focus to making new content.

We’re already getting teasers of an imminent rollout of mechs, and some have already witnessed other content from the original game in the sequel, such multi-person vehicles. Really, if you want an idea of where Helldivers 2 is going, you need only look at the original Helldivers.

Helldivers 2 continues to enjoy a healthy player base, and it was recently revealed that it has achieved something in the marketplace that very few games have - all thanks to the positive word-of-mouth. For more on the hit co-op shooter, our Helldivers 2 tips continue to provide helpful guidance on many of the game’s features and mechanics.