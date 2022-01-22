Halo Infinite Credits will be earnable through the battle pass when Season 2 kicks off

When Halo Infinite Season 2 kicks off, Credits will be earnable through the battle pass.

343 Industries announced the change overnight, and this means you will no longer have to pay real money for Credits once the change is made. Instead, they will be earned through progression. The studio said it will have more to share on this as it gets closers to Season 2.

A date for Season 2 has not been provided, but it is expected to go live sometime this spring.

This news comes on the heels of 343 reducing the price of items available on the shop. Using data and community feedback, this week, the team started rolling out changes to how it packages and prices items.

The focus is on reducing pricing across the board, providing "stronger value" when it comes to bundles, and putting individual items outside of bundles. This week the studio focused on reducing the prices of weekly bundles, and next week there will be individual items appearing on their own.

Also recently, a new hotfix was released and it was supposed to fix issues with Big Team Battle mode. Unfortunately, the end result wasn't what the studio had hoped, as, despite minor improvements, overall matchmaking issues still persist.

In the meantime, until issues with BTB matchmaking are resolved, 343 plans to remove Challenges that require BTB for the time being. It doesn't want to alter Challenge decks when they are live, as it would remove people’s progression on those Challenges, but these changes will start next Tuesday when the Weekly Challenges typically rollover.