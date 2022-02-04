GTA Online is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S March 15

Ring the alarm, we’ve got news regarding GTA Online for next gen consoles! This time around, it comes in the form of a short but sweet community blog post and covers a vast range of updates due in the future. For GTA Online players, the most exciting of which is the news that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are set to release March 15.

This third generation revival for the title will come packaged with shiny new graphics, up to 4K resolution, 60 FPS, improvements to textures and draw distance, HDR options, Ray Tracing, and a selection of technical improvements that will speed up loading times and more.

In regards to gameplay, the good news keeps coming. PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to skip the GTAV story prologue in its entirety - instead learning the ropes through a new and improved GTA Online tutorial.

New to all players is the career builder, which allows players to choose one of four avenues of illegal income from the get go: Biker, Executive, Nightclub owner, and Gun Runner. New players on these platforms will also get a healthy initial cash injection to get you up to speed, making the starting experience far less grindy than it is currently.

Packed with all this is Hao’s Special Works auto shop, which is located in the LS car Meet. He;ll allow you to upgrade a small selection of vehicles into incredibly fast racing cars, allowing you to take on the game's races and other high intensity activities from the get go.

But what if you’ve already invested hundreds of hours in GTA Online on your PS4 or Xbox One? Good news! you can transfer all your data over cutting the need for a hard reset to all your progress. This is thanks to a one-time character and progress migration over to next gen consoles available to both PS4 and Xbox One players.

In addition, the new standalone version of GTA Online for PS5 is available for free for players for three months after launch. This means any of you crooks fortunate enough to grab yourself one of these consoles will be living large and saving cash - the true GTA Online experience in a nutshell.

What do you think? Will you be picking up a version of GTA Online for next gen consoles? For more GTA Online coverage, check out our weekly GTA Online update guide, as well as how to get the EMP launcher and stun gun!