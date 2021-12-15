There's no shortage of explosive ordinance in GTA Online, but what if you want to take the pacifist route?

That's where the new weapons, the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher come in.

Dropping with The Contract DLC update, these two non-lethal weapons are available for purchase from your new property - but for a very high price.

Here's how you get your hands on the new Stun Gun and EMP Launcher, as well as how much they cost.

GTA Online The Contract New Weapons - Where do you get the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher?

To make these shocking additions to your arsenal, first head into your iFruit phone, go to the internet tab, and open the Dynasty8 Executive icon.

Here you need to buy one of the Agency properties and start The Contract DLC. The cheapest property is in Little Seoul and costs just over $2 million.

When you're choosing your optional extras, you then need to select the armory, which costs an extra $720,000.

Now go to your new business and watch the cutscene until you regain control.

Head to the pistol icon on the mini-map to access your armory, then open the shop to get at the new weapons.

You can find the Stun Gun at the bottom of the Pistol menu, which costs $326,250.

Next up is the Compact EMP Launcher, which is in the Heavy Weapons section and costs a corking $456,750.

If you're feeling rich, you can also purchase optional styles for each new weapon to the tune of even more cash.

Once you've paid for your purchases, you can take them out on the town and into your new missions.

These are the only money sinks in The Contract DLC however, there are also 7 highly expensive new cars to buy in GTA Online too.