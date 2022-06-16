GTA Online Weekly Update (June 16) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

We've made it into the the middle of June, which means that the sun's out, the heat's on, and we've gotten another GTA Online Weekly Update. As with all weeks past and future, the update has provided a series of limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over. The GTA Online June 16 weekly update is all about the business-minded, as well as causing some vehicular mayhem.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Turismo Classic - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Car Meet Races for four days in a row.

Fast and stylish - a decent car for all players

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Turismo R, which can normally only be found at Legendary Motorsport for $500,000.

A great pick, especially considering it could be yours for no cost at all!

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Grotti Turismo Classic and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Now that's a real car for those who like to go fast.

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial can be found in. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trials can be found at Raton Canyon. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 1:16.60.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Special Cargo

Sumo Remix

Top Fun

Simeon Missions

1.5x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Vehicle Cargo

Clothing Unlocks

Sadly, there are no free clothing unlocks this week. You'll have to go out and buy your own threads this week I'm afraid.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Executive Offfices (including garages)

Cognoscenti Armoured ($279,000)

Speeder ($162,500)

Stinger ($425,000)

Stryder ($335,000 - $251,250)

40% off:

Krieger ($1,725,000)

Gauntlet Classic Custom ($489,000)

Cheetah Classic ($519,000)

Stirling GT ($585,000)

Schlagen GT ($780,000)

30% off:

Office Renovations

Vehicle Warehouses)

Special Cargo Warehouses

Furia ($1,918,000 - $1,438,500)

Previon ($1,043,000 - $782,250)

X80 Proto ($1,890,000)

Free Log-in Rewards

This week, there is a collection of three free purchasable upgrades for your cars, which will come in handy as other players open fire at your during business battles

Armored Kuruma

Vehicle Armor

Bulletproof Tires

Prime Gaming Rewards

Prime Gaming rewards are also regularly up for grabs for those with Amazon Prime and Twitch.

GTA$100,000 for all players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming and play this week.

For more on GTA Online, check our out guide to this month's GTA+ benefits, or our tips for making money fast in GTA Online.