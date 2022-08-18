GTA Online Weekly Update (August 18) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

August 18 is here, which means there's yet another GTA Online Weekly Update! This means the game has received a selection of temporary changes and updates as is the norm for the vast amount of the year. This includes limited discounts, bonuses to specific mission types, and free vehicles for you to fight over.

In the GTA Online August 18 weekly update, a new car has been added to the game, as well as some new random freemode events the usual boosts and discounts, so it’s the perfect time to log in and pick up a shiny new car!.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

New freemode events

This week, two new freemode events have been added to the game: Smuggler Plane and Smuggler Trail. These can be found randomly out in the open world of GTA Online, with a cooldown of 35 minutes and 20 minutes respectively. You should be able to come across these events in closed crew sessions too, so if you want to check it out without beign shot by other players, you can do that hassle free.

New car: Ruiner ZZ-8

A speedy new car available in hot pink (plus other colours)

The Ruiner ZZ-8 has been added to the game this week! You can buy this powerful sports car for ($1,402,500 - $1,320,000) right now from Southern Sanandreas Superautos! It’s stats are as follows:

Top speed: 4.1

Acceleration: 3.8

Braking: 1.3

Traction: 3.6

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

classic racing car up for grabs

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Retinue - you can grab it by landing a top five finish in Street Races for two days in a row.

Podium Car

A bit of fancy muscle could be yours for free this week!

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Rapid GT Classic, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $885,000.

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Look at those underlights!

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Ubermentch Sentinel XS and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Ruiner ZZ-8 ($1,339,210)

Ocelot Pariah ($735,080)

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Speedo

Fagaloa

Dynasty,

Impaler

Sultan Classic

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is at the. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is at the Los Santos International Airport. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 02:24.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

3x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Clubhouse Contracts

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Cayo Perico Races

Land & Air Races

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can get the Wild Striped Pool Sliders!, which are perfect for a trip to the beach..

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

50% off:

Biker Jackets

Pariah ($710,000)

Vortex ($178,000)

40% off: