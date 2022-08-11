GTA Online Weekly Update (August 11) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

Another GTA Online Weekly update is here, coming only two weeks following the Criminal Enterprise update. If you’re feeling comfy having finished up many of the new additions with this major patch, there’s a collection of fresh deals, discounts, and bonuses you can pick up exclusive to this seven-day window.

In the GTA Online August 11 weekly update, a new car, new Cayo Percio races, and a vast amount of regular discounts and free prizes are up for grabs. It’s a super stacked week this time around!.

This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.

The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 trailer for GTA Online!

Cayo Perico Races

New car: Draugur

Top speed: 4

Acceleration: 4.2

Braking: 0.8

Traction: 3.8

Starting this week, you’ll be able to take to the island of, not to steal something (believe it or not). You can access these by heading to the jobs menu, then to races, then scrolling down until you find the new Cayo Perico races!Thehas been added to the game this week! You can buy this powerful off-roader for ($1,402,500 - $1,870,000) right now from Southern Sanandreas Superautos! It’s stats are as follows:

If you buy this vehicle this week, you can also grab yourself a free Gray Yeti Flat Cap.

Buried stashes

A new open world event has been added, which allows you to pick up a metal detector and dig up some buried stashes hidden around San Andreas! We’re not sure where exactly these locations can pop up, or what you can get by completing these events, but we’ll have a full guide on it once information is out there!

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Swinger - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Pursuit Races for three days in a row.

Atypical speedster as this week's prize ride

Podium Car

The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Cypher, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,5502,000.

Travel in style with this classy car!

Hao's Special Works weekly car

Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Karin S95 Sports and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).

Try it out at Hao's test track if you're not sold on it just yet.

Luxury Autos cars

This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:

Overflod Autarch ($1,955,000)

Pegassi Torero XO ($2,890,000)

Simeon’s Showroom cars

This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:

Tornado

Nebula Turbo

Remus

Cognoscenti

Stirling GT

RC Bandito Time Trials

Time Trials

This week's RC Time Trial is. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a

This week's regular time trial is Davis. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:20.00.

Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards

For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.

2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:

Cayo Perico Races

2x general boost can be found on the following tasks:

Warehouse Staff sourcing Special Cargo

Clothing Unlocks

This week, players can earn a free Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee, to celebrate the launch of Cayo Perico races!.

Weekly Discounts

It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!

60% off:

Carbonizzare ($78,000)

50% off:

Special Cargo Crates & Warehouse Source Cargo

Silk Pajamas & Robeso

Smoking Jackets

Defiler ($206,000 - $154,500)

811 ($567,500)

Super Diamond ($125,000)

40% off:

Bunkers

Brickade ($666,000)

Cognoscenti ($152,400)

FMJ ($1,050,000)

Arena Imperator ($1,370,964 - $1,030,800)

Windsor Drop ($540,000)

30% off: