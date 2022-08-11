GTA Online Weekly Update (August 11) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehicles

GTA Online Weekly Update (August 11) - bonus rewards, discounts, and vehiclesAnother week in the bag, and more opportunities to make some real money in GTA Online!
Another GTA Online Weekly update is here, coming only two weeks following the Criminal Enterprise update. If you’re feeling comfy having finished up many of the new additions with this major patch, there’s a collection of fresh deals, discounts, and bonuses you can pick up exclusive to this seven-day window.
In the GTA Online August 11 weekly update, a new car, new Cayo Percio races, and a vast amount of regular discounts and free prizes are up for grabs. It’s a super stacked week this time around!.
This short roundup article will cover every new coming to the game this week that you need to know about. This’ll include discounted cars, a new podium vehicle and double GTA cash and RP on select missions.
- Cayo Perico races
- New car: Draugur
- buried stashes
- LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Podium Car
- Hao's Special Works weekly car
- Luxury Autos cars
- Simeon's Showroom cars
- RC Bandito Time Trials
- Time Trials
- Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
- Clothing Unlocks
- Weekly Discounts
- Prime Gaming Rewards
Cayo Perico RacesStarting this week, you’ll be able to take to the island of Cayo Perico for races, not to steal something (believe it or not). You can access these by heading to the jobs menu, then to races, then scrolling down until you find the new Cayo Perico races!
New car: DraugurThe Declasse Draugur has been added to the game this week! You can buy this powerful off-roader for ($1,402,500 - $1,870,000) right now from Southern Sanandreas Superautos! It’s stats are as follows:
- Top speed: 4
- Acceleration: 4.2
- Braking: 0.8
- Traction: 3.8
If you buy this vehicle this week, you can also grab yourself a free Gray Yeti Flat Cap.
Buried stashes
A new open world event has been added, which allows you to pick up a metal detector and dig up some buried stashes hidden around San Andreas! We’re not sure where exactly these locations can pop up, or what you can get by completing these events, but we’ll have a full guide on it once information is out there!
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
The Car Meet Prize Ride this week is the Swinger - you can grab it by landing a top three finish in Pursuit Races for three days in a row.
Podium Car
The Diamond Casino Podium Car this week is the Cypher, which can normally only be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,5502,000.
Hao's Special Works weekly car
Hao's Premium Test Ride for this week is the Karin S95 Sports and it can be found in the special parking spots in LS Car Meet. To access this vehicle, you'll need to be playing one of the next-gen versions of the game and have purchased a LS Car Meet membership in the game (this can be bought from Mimi).
Luxury Autos cars
This week’s luxury auto cars vehicles are:
- Overflod Autarch ($1,955,000)
- Pegassi Torero XO ($2,890,000)
Simeon’s Showroom cars
This week’s Simeon’s Showroom cars are:
- Tornado
- Nebula Turbo
- Remus
- Cognoscenti
- Stirling GT
RC Bandito Time TrialsThis week's RC Time Trial is Vespucci Canals. To cash in your $100,000 prize, you'll need to beat a 01:10.00 par time
Time Trials
This week's regular time trial is Davis. To earn the top prize, you'll need to beat the event in under 01:20.00.
Bonus GTA$ and RP Rewards
For those looking to make the most out of their time spent in GTA Online, you can earn bonus cash and RP in game through completing certain mission types.
2x RP and GTA$ can be gained from the following missions:
- Cayo Perico Races
2x general boost can be found on the following tasks:
- Warehouse Staff sourcing Special Cargo
Clothing Unlocks
This week, players can earn a free Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee, to celebrate the launch of Cayo Perico races!.
Weekly Discounts
It’s important to make sure your money goes as far as possible in GTA Online. That’s why you should check out the weekly discounts!
60% off:
- Carbonizzare ($78,000)
50% off:
- Special Cargo Crates & Warehouse Source Cargo
- Silk Pajamas & Robeso
- Smoking Jackets
- Defiler ($206,000 - $154,500)
- 811 ($567,500)
- Super Diamond ($125,000)
40% off:
- Bunkers
- Brickade ($666,000)
- Cognoscenti ($152,400)
- FMJ ($1,050,000)
- Arena Imperator ($1,370,964 - $1,030,800)
- Windsor Drop ($540,000)
30% off:
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- Throwables & Ammo (+Special Ammo)
- Itali GTB ($832,300)
- Penetrator ($616,000
- T20 ($1,540,000)