GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC Mission List

GTA Online has become that bit more chaotic with the latest DLC update. The Drug Wars update has brought new characters, cars, and problems to Los Santos and Blaine County. After you respond to a call for help from Nervous Ron, you will be dragged into the world of Dax and his team of Fooliganz on their quest to establish themselves as the best drg suppliers in the city.

The update itself has been split into two main story halves, with other content being drip fed into the game over the next few weeks. This means that it can be quite confusing to know exactly what you're getting when you log into the game and respond to Ron's call. This is why we've put together this GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars mission list, so you know what you can look forward when you join the Fooliganz.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Los Santos Drug wars!

GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars Story Missions

Here are the six main story missions in the GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars DLC so far:

First Dose - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose - Designated Driver

First Dose - Fatal Incursion

First Dose - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose - Make War Not Love

First Dose - Off The Rails

It's important to note that the story missions are rumoured to be part of the drip feed content that's due in the coming weeks, so there may be more story missions on the way. We will keep this page updated when we know more.

Another set of missions come with The Acid Lab, which is a new business that was added with the DLC update. This is where you can manufacture your own Acid to sell for a decent amount of money. You will, however, need to keep your stock up and this involves small missions where you go and "find" more materials. We've not put a list together for these missions as they can be done whenever you feel like it, or whenever you need to get more supplies.

Can you replay Los Santos Drug Wars missions?

Yes, you can replay the Los Santos Drug Wars missions in GTA Online once you've complete the set. At the moment, this means completing the six missions listed above before you can replay them. To play the missions again, just head to the "D" marker on the map outside the Freakshop and interact with the yellow circle. This will let you play the "First Dose" missions again from the beginning.

Can GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars missions be done solo?

Yes, you can complete GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars missions solo. However, it's important to remember that the missions themselves are slightly harder and will take a bit longer if you choose to do them on your own.

That's our Los Santos Drug Wars mission list. If you want to check out more of our GTA Online articles, you can learn how to start the Drug Wars DLC and take a look at all of the new cars that came with the Los Santos Drug Wars update.