How to get the Karin s95 in GTA Online

How to get the Karin S95 is a question on the tip of every GTA Online player enjoying the game on their new PS5 or Xbox Series X/S version of the criminal action adventure game. Indeed, this new car is one of many new additions to the game following its port to the latest consoles, and something experienced players will want to add to their illustrious car collections.

As such, this short guide will take you through how exactly to getty our hands on the Karin S95, as well as its price and what makes it so special.

How to get the Karin S95

The Karin S95 is an exclusive car for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players as part of the recent port to current generation consoles. If you own either console, bring out your phone in game, and go onto the Southern Sanandreas Superautos website via the internet app. Right at the top of the list, in classic PlayStation blue, is the Karin S95.

The Karin S95 is a two door sports car that costs 1,995,000 GTA$. It comes in eight base colours, and backs high top speed, acceleration and traction straight away without any need for customisation.

Alternatively, if you’ve migrated your character over from the PS4 / Xbox One version of the game, you can get the Karin S95 for free! This saves you a huge amount of money, so be sure to transfer over your save file if you want to save soem cash.

Karin S95 HSW Performance Upgrade

What’s special about the Karin S95 is that it’s one of a handful of vehicles that can receive a special HSW Performance Upgrade at Hao’s workshop. This costs 525,000 GTA$, and provides a gigantic boost to the car’s performance on the road. As such, it’s absolutely worth investing in if you want an incredibly fast road car. Bear in mind, that Hao’s upgrades are only available to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

