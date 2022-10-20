GTA Online: All Cerberus exotic car locations and how to escape the Cerberus!

The Cerberus freemode event has just been added to GTA Online, provided a brand new and action-packed task for those who want a break from hunting down Jack O’ Lanterns or spotting UFOs this Halloween. It requires you to track down several exotic cars to steal on Los Santos, so we’ve written up thai quick guide on all Cerberus Exotic car locations!

With this guide, you’ll be able to finish up this brand new event as fast as possible, earning yourself a today amount of cash and RP.

Watch the Criminal Enterprises trailer here!

GTA Online: All 12 Cerberus exotic car locations

An exotic car can spawn in one of 12 locations around the map in GTA Online, which you can steal in order to start the Duel-inspired Cerberus chase to the docks! Below, you can see a marked map made by GTAWeb that has each location clearly displayed.

Check out GTAWeb's map here

In order for these cars to spawn and for the event to become startable, you need to fufil the following requirements:

Be online in the freemode for at least 15 minutes

Be outside, and not inside a building (or a submarine)

Be in a session with at least one other person

You can, however, be inside a closed session or crew session, which will come in handy when other players start attempting to destroy your exotic car alongside the gigantic truck.

GTA Online: How to lose the Cerberus

No matter what you do, the Cerberus will continue chasing you until you either make it to the docks, you or the car is destroyed, you destroy the Cerberus, or wait until the Cerberus breaks down on its own after 15 minutes.

If you want to try and destroy the Cerbrus, you can only do so once you’re inside the exotic car, not before. As such, it might be a good idea to have a friend jump in an offensive vehicle (or the exotic's passenger seat) and try to take it out while you frantically drive away.

Alternatively, you could just try and drive to the docks with the Cerberus on your tail. However, if you do manage to lose the Cerberus, it will teleport behind you at full speed, so you’re not going to be able to take a breather at any point. We suggest swerving through tight corners to keep it off you, and keeping an eye on your behind at all times.

That wraps up our guide on the GTA Online Cerberus Halloween 2022 event! Let us know how you find the chase, and share your teeth-crunching clos calls below!