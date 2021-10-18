Gotham Knights trailer reminds us it's about the Court of Owls

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wasn't the only big game at the DC FanDome, we also got a fresh look at WB Montreal's Gotham Knights, thanks to a new story trailer.

This is our first proper look at the game since last year's FanDome. But unlike last year's gameplay debut, this time the trailer's entire focus is on the Court of Owls - the main villain of the game.

The Court of Owls was actually what the game was rumoured to be about even before it was officially announced. At the time, many believed it was simply a Batman game, but it was later revealed to be starring Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

Though the trailer seems to be entirely made up of in-game footage, there isn't a lot of gameplay. The premise of the Court of Owls - essentially a Gotham City secret society - should be very exciting for DC and Batman fans. Penguin, who’s narrating the trailer, seems to also agree.

Beyond that, there's a tiny look at The Talons, the Court of Owls' assassins who will be going after our quartet of heroes in the game.

We sadly didn't get any new release date information, beyond the nebulous "2022" target we've known for a while. Gotham Knights is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.