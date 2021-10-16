Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer released out of DC FanDome

Warner Bros. Games and DC today released a new story trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Shown off during DC FanDome today, the brand-new story trailer sheds light on the origins of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X - also known as the Suicide Squad.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020 and is set for release next year.

The action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. If playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will as with multiplayer.

Each member of the squad will have unique movesets with traversal abilities along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.

The story in the game follows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an "impossible mission to save Earth" and kill the world’s DC Super Heroes.

Featuring an original narrative set within an open-world Metropolis, the game puts the four DC Super-Villains on a "collision course" with invading aliens and DC Super Heroes who are now hell-bent on destroying the city they once vowed to protect.

All the while, the squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.