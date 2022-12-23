If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
God of War Ragnarok will add New Game Plus in early 2023

If you’re waiting to replay God of War Ragnarok in NG+, you won’t have to wait too much longer.
Kratos fights Dreki the Crocodile in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok did the rounds back in November, and sweeped The Game Awards as a result. For those of you who can’t get enough of Kratos, and are no doubt replaying the original trilogy or weeping at the end credits, there’s some good news.

Sony Santa Monica has finally confirmed that New Game Plus will be added to God of War Ragnarok. Unfortunately, you’re not going to be able to replay the adventure in NG+ over Christmas, but you also won’t have too long to wait either.

Announced via a tweet, Sony Santa Monica says, “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023!” So, those of you eagerly anticipating a second or third play through of the game will be hearing more in early 2023.

All the information we have right now is Sony Santa Monica’s confirmation, with the team stating that it’ll share more details regarding the upcoming game mode closer to its release.

God of War (2018) had a New Game Plus mode of its own, adding another difficulty options and new armor sets, talismans, enchantments, and abilities for players to try. So, here's’ to hoping that God of War Ragnarok’s NG+ is similar.

Let’s not also neglect the fact that various additional features have also been added to God of War Ragnarok since its release, including photo mode.

I’m not a God of War fan, but I can imagine it might’ve been nice to have these options at launch. Regardless, it’s great to see that Sony Santa Monica are continuing to enhance the game experience for players who haven’t quite had the chance to give it a go yet.

Are you looking forward to God of War’s NG+? Or have you yet to play the game? Let us know.

