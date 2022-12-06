If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
God of War Ragnarok update adds Photo Mode

Take some cool shots.
The latest update to God of War Ragnarok includes access to the Photo Mode feature.

With the mode, you can apply expressions to select characters in a scene. These include Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Tyr, Angrboda, Thor, and Thrud.

Does God of War: Ragnarok have too many graphical modes?

You can also hide main or side characters in a scene and adjust camera controls with Field of View, Focal Length, and Camera Roll. The mode also lets you adjust shutter controls with Depth of Field, Focus Distance, and F-Stop.

The mode also lets you adjust brightness and filters with Film Grain, Exposure, and Filter Intensity with finer controls for Vibrance and Saturation. You can apply vignettes, borders, and logos, even.

Along with the announcement of the mode, Sony also provided tips on how to take great in-game photos.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PS5 and PS4.

