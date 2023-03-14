Genshin Impact Wolfhook locations and Wolfhook farming tips

Genshin Impact Wolfhook locations are some of the more difficult to find depending on how much exploring you do. They’re tucked away in a forested corner of Mondstadt that you only briefly visit during the prologue, and it’s easy to forget about or overlook them.

Only two characters need Wolfhook for their ascension so far – Razer and Mika – which is good since fewer than 35 Wolfhook exist at a given point in the wild, and you can’t grow them.

You also need Wolfhook to make blue dye for Serenitea Pot furnishings.

Genshin Impact Wolfhook locations

Wolfhook grow in Wolvendom, a small area in western Mondstadt that’s home to the Wolf of the North weekly boss. They’re medium-sized purple berries that grow directly out of the ground and have two large green leaves protruding from their tops.

Wolfhook grow along the road from the Wolvendom teleport waypoint west toward, and around, the wolf boss arena.

You can also purchase five Wolfhook every three days from Chloris, the traveling botanist. She’s usually wandering the road northeast of Windrise, between the Temple of the Falcon and Temple of the Wolf.

Genshin Impact Wolfhook farming

Wolfhook is a local speciality, and like other items in that category, it takes two real-world days to grow back. Since you can’t grow Wolfhook in the Serenitea Pot, buying them from Chloris and finding them in Wolvendom are the only ways to obtain the berry.

A Wolfhook farming route is pretty straightforward, since they just grow along the one road. A quick zigzag through the woods will get you what you need.

Since there aren't even 40 Wolfhook in one go, you'll need to gather over the course of several days to get enough for one character to reach level 90.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.