Genshin Impact Udumbara locations and how to collect pistils

Finding the Genshin Impact Udumbara locations should be comparatively straightforward, except the game muddles the quest and makes it harder than it needs to be.

As soon as you speak to the Favrashi Tree spirit who requests the pistils, a message about where to go next flashes on the screen for barely a second before disappearing. The quest marker remains in the underground cavern and gives no indication of where to find the pistils.

Your reward isn’t that impressive, but if nothing else, it does tick off another Sumeru world quest from the list.

Genshin Impact Udumbara locations

Udumbara flowers grow in the Asipattravana Swamp, northwest of the Vourukasha Oasis. The easiest way to get there is teleporting to the Statue of the Seven in the Temir Mountains and climbing the cliff next to it. You’ll pop up over the oasis. Activate the Statue of the Seven, and then turn north toward the swamp’s teleport waypoint.

Face northeast from the waypoint, and you’ll see a small, rocky rise with a glowing green heart shape on it. A similar shape is on the cliff face opposite of the rise. Bring Sorush out, and approach one of the glowing spots. Hold her skill button until the game transitions back to your party. Sorush will remain at the location where an Udumbara will burst into bloom.

Make your way to the flower, and collect the pistil. Do the same for the second green spot.

The third one requires an extra step. Send Sorush out, but before interacting with the green spot, grab the red Four-Leaf Sigil with her skill. Drop it a little ways above the green spot, and then hold down her skill button.

Use the Sigil to easily reach the Udumbara Pistil. You can also skip this step and just climb up the rock face, but the Sigil makes collecting the final pistil faster and easier.

Take it back to the spirit underground, and you’ll get an exquisite chest and another flame for your troubles. If you head back out to the opening where the Hilichurls gathered, you can take the path upward and exit the cave right near the oasis’ western teleport waypoint.

It’s not much of a reward, but the sigils are, at least, handy for raising the Tree of Dreams’ level.

If you're saving those quest Primogems for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.