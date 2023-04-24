The best Genshin Impact Baizhu build, Artifacts, and F2P options

The best Genshin Impact Baizhu build keeps your party's health topped up with the 5-star Liyue character's special talents.

Baizhu is a strong healer with some interesting support options and makes a perfect fit for Bloom teams in particular, where you're likely to take more damage than usual.

He's not essential in the RPG, though, so if you'd rather save your Primogems for someone else, you aren't missing out on too much.

Genshin Impact Baizhu build

What is the best Genshin Impact Baizhu build?

You can build Baizhu for Dendro support or healing, but whatever your choice, HP and energy recharge are two of the most important stats to focus on.

Best Baizhu weapon – Jadefall’s Splendor

Jadefall’s Splendor is Baizhu’s signature weapon, so of course, it fits the best with his skillset. It increases the user’s HP by 10 percent at its base level, and the passive skill restores energy and grants a slight elemental damage buff based on the user’s max HP.

That’s pretty much the only 5-star catalyst that makes a perfect choice for Baizhu. Top on the list of our other recommendations is the Favonius Codex, whose energy recharge buffs mean you’ll rarely lack for energy.

Sacrificial Fragments is a useful second pick. It has a high chance of ending skill cooldown’s, and it gives the user an elemental mastery buff – perfect if you’re planning to trigger reactions as Baizhu.

Best Baizhu artifacts – Ocean-Hued Clam

Ocean-Hued Clam gives Baizhu an extra healing boost, which is handy when you’re still leveling up to 90 and might not have exceptionally high HP yet. The full set also lets him deal extra damage while off field.

Two-piece effect: Increases incoming healing by 15 percent

Four-piece effect: When the equipping character heals a party member, they generate one Sea-Dyed Foam bubble. This bubble absorbs incoming healing, including overflow, up to 30,000 HP and explodes after three seconds, dealing damage based on the amount of HP absorbed

Some popular theorycraft builds ahead of Baizhu’s launch favor Deepwood Memories, but that’s only a solid choice if you use Baizhu with another Dendro DPS who doesn’t already have that set equipped. The only one who really fits that bill is Tighnari, who should, ideally, have Wanderer’s Troupe equipped.

You could also just take the HP route and do two pieces of Tenacity of the Millelith and two pieces of Vourukasha’s Glow. Both grant a 20 percent HP boost, so you get a 40 percent increase in total.

Your substat priority for whatever set should be HP, energy recharge, and elemental damage.

What is the best Baizhu F2P build?

Baizhu has some excellent free weapon options at his disposal, including one you don’t even have to craft.

Best Baizhu F2P weapon – Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber is a brilliant pick for Baizhu. Its secondary stat increases HP, and the passive skill restores energy after the user activates their elemental burst. It also restores a small amount of HP to the party.

A strong second choice, and a good pick if you’re new to the game, is Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. This 3-star weapon also raises HP, and the passive skill grants the equipping character a hefty attack buff after they come onto the field.

Is Baizhu a DPS?

Baizhu is more of a healer and support character, which you’d probably expect given his role in Liyue. His skill deals a decent amount of damage, and a passive talent increases his Dendro damage by a small amount. However, he functions best as a healer and a reaction enabler.

Baizhu’s normal attacks are similar to Yae Miko’s. He deals three hits instead of four, and the damage scaling is pretty low. Baizhu’s charged attack hits harder, so if you need to deal damage while he’s on the field, charged attacks are your best bet.

Baizhu’s skill sends out a spirit snake to attack nearby foes and deal Dendro damage. The spirit will hit three times before returning and healing your party by an amount that scales with Baizhu’s HP, and if there are no nearby foes, it just returns immediately and heals. The cooldown timer of 10 seconds is a bit long, so make sure to level this talent and bump Baizhu’s HP up to get the most out of it.

His burst creates a Dendro shield that heals characters by a slightly lower amount than the skill. The shield regenerates 2.5 seconds, at which point Baizhu deals Dendro damage, and the entire setup lasts for 14 seconds. The Dendro damage doesn’t scale on anything. It’s just a flat amount. The downside to all this is that it costs 80 energy, hence our suggestion to focus on energy recharge for Baizhu’s substats.

The burst cooldown is 20 seconds, but if you factor in the effect’s length of time, it’s basically just six seconds between it ends and when you can use it again.

Baizhu has two passive talents that help out in combat. His second passive increases his healing output if the active character has less than 50 percent HP, and if they have more, he gets a 25 percent Dendro buff. It’s not massive, but every bit helps.

His third passive talent is the most interesting. Anyone protected by one of Baizhu’s shields will deal increased damage from Dendro reactions. Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burning, and Burgeon will deal two percent more damage for every 1,000 HP Baizhu has, while Aggravate and Quicken deal 0.8 percent more damage based on the same scaling metric. The cutoff is 50,000 HP, after which point, you won’t gain any damage increase.

Should I pull for Baizhu?

It depends. If you have two capable healers already, then you’d be fine to pass on Baizhu for now. His Dendro reaction buffs are handy, but not that explosive, and his Dendro-absorbing shield is pretty specialized. Other shields perform just as well, and it’s rare that you’ll encounter that many Dendro enemies in the Spiral Abyss (for now, at least).

If you need a second healer who heals the entire party, though, Baizhu is an excellent pick.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.