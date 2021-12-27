Genshin Impact 2.4 release date, character banners, and new events

Genshin Impact 2.4 is just over the horizon, and it’ll take us both back to Liyue to celebrate the dawn of a new year and into the ocean’s depths to fight an ancient evil.

Genshin 2.4 banners add two familiar faces alongside two brand-new ones, and there’s even a chance to invite some familiar faces to your party for free.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.4 release date?

Genshin Impact 2.4 releases January 5, 2022. As always, the new update will run for around six weeks and include at least two distinct character banners and a number of events spread out over the duration.

What are the Genshin Impact 2.4 banners?

Genshin Impact 2.4 banners include three five star characters: the new polearm wielder Shenhe, who excels at support, and a rerun each for Zhongli and Ganyu. While miHoYo didn’t say the Ganyu and Zhongli reruns will follow the Double Wish format introduced in the 2.3 update, they seem similar in structure.

Genshin 2.4 also introduces Yun Jin, a four star Geo polearm wielder who specializes in defensive attacks.

Banners aren’t the only way to get new characters during the update, though.

What is Prosperous Partnerships in Genshin Impact?

The update also features a new event called Prosperous Partnerships, where you can exchange items earned through completing the Hydra boss fight and the fireworks-making quests to invite one four-star Liyue character to your party. Your choices include:

Yanfei

Xingqiu

Beidou

Ningguang

Xiangling

Xinyan

Yun Jin

Chongyun

As always, if you choose a duplicate, they’re converted into a new Constellation for the character instead.

What is the Genshin Impact 2.4 weapon banner?

MiHoYo was less forthcoming about new weapons and what they do, though it seems the Calamity Queller polearm is likely intended as Shenhe’s weapon. Leaks from Honey Impact show the Calamity Queller has attack as its secondary stat boost and a refinement skill that increases attack even further after the wielder uses an Elemental Skill.

What are the Genshin Impact 2.4 events?

The new update revolves around the Lantern Rite festival once again, but there’s plenty to do in Inazuma as well. Assuming you’ve completed the Watatsumi Island world quest “Heart of Watatsumi,” you can access the Enkanomiya region beneath the sea. This is where the people of Watatsumi once lived in the long distant past, but you’ll only find new dangers and an Archon quest here. Bathysmal Vishaps are a new Hydro Vishap enemy that roams the depths, and you’ll also run into a new Abyss boss, the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames.

Back in Liyue, you’ll help Ningguang rebuild the Jade Chamber, earn rewards for creating fireworks, and craft lanterns to use during the Lantern Rite festival.

The Great Gathering sees you sail across the Stone Forest in your Waverider to track down Treasure Hoarders, and the Oceanic Defender boss fight pits you against the Hydra boss from the end of Chapter 1.

Genshin’s hide and seek event Windtrace makes a return as well, and the last event is the Study in Potions boss rush event, where you’ll craft a number of stat-altering brews with Timaeus before taking on difficult foes.

Finally, Genshin 2.4 adds another round of Hangout events, including one with Yun Jin.

If you’re still working on building out your new Genshin Impact characters, check out our guides for Arataki Itto and Gorou. You’ll need to challenge the Wolflord for Yun Jin’s Ascension, though it seems like we’ll still have to wait awhile for official news on Yaoyao and other Dendro characters