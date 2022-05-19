Gearbox currently has "nine AAA games under development," says parent company Embracer

In its Q4 and year end report, Gearbox's parent company Embracer Group announced the studio has nine triple-A titles in the works.

Gearbox has both a development wing and a publishing arm. It is unclear whether all nine games are in development with Gearbox Software, or are being published by Gearbox Publishing as Embracer did not clarify.

Embracer acquired Gearbox in February 2021 for $1.3 billion. It was announced that the funds will allow the studio to expand to develop more games and grow its publishing business in North America. The Borderlands IP is still owned by Gearbox and the studio will continue to work with publisher 2K Games on the franchise.

At present, the only game we know of in development at Gearbox Software is Tales From The Borderlands 2. It is also working on DLC for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the latest of which, Glutton's Gamble was released today.

While not working directly on the following games, Gearbox will publish Eyes in the Dark: The Curious Case of One Victoria Bloom, Have a Nice Death, Homeworld 3, Hyper Light Breaker, and Relic Hunters Legends

It remains to be seen whether these titles are included in the nine Embracer states currently in the works.