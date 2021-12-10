Here's your first look at Homeworld 3 gameplay, coming in 2022

Homeworld 3 is the latest upcoming standalone game in the Homeworld series, and it continues the story generations after the events of Homeworld 2.

The unique strategic gameplay of the Homeworld series also returns, but at a larger scale, where players will engage in epic battles fought across open space. They will also fight within the 3D terrain of space derelicts called megaliths which are the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization. Here, the player is able to funnel foes into an ambush or hide their fleet from enemies.

Developed for modern hardware, the game will feature all new ship designs and settings, and will add key gameplay features. Players can expect fully simulated ballistics which make line of sight and cover "critical strategic considerations."

Your fleet will persist from mission to mission, and scars will show on your ships. You will hear strike craft pilots and capital ship captains passing along information through battlefield chatter, and you can enjoy a campaign, some 1v1, free-for-all or even team battles - or tag team in co-op mode.

Rob Cunningham, the CEO of Blackbird Interactive who also worked on Homeworld and Homeworld 2 as an art director, said in a statement:

"Homeworld 3 is the realization of the vision of what we set out to create in the Homeworld series, with modern technology allowing us to push beyond our wildest dreams of large-scale dynamic space combat packed with emotional sci-fi storytelling.

"We could not be more excited to debut the deepest look yet at gameplay with the incredible Homeworld community and the world at The Game Awards. We have got a lot more exciting details to share next year as we prepare for the launch of this massive next chapter.”

Homeworld 3 can be wishlisted now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.