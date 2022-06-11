Homeworld 3 swaps Q4 2022 release for first-half of 2023

Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive have delayed Homeworld 3 from Q4 2022 to the first half of 2023.

The game is the latest upcoming standalone game in the Homeworld series, and it continues the story generations after the events of Homeworld 2.

"Delivering Homeworld 3 at the highest quality is the top priority for Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive because we recognize the special place this series holds in the hearts of players," reads the joint statement.

"This passion from players fuels the work and the additional time will allow us to make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved.

"Blackbird Interactive is building the Homeworld game that players have always dreamed of, and we are excited to share the deepest look yet at Homeworld 3 during gamescom later this summer.

According to a previous announcement from the firms, the strategic gameplay of the Homeworld series returns with Homeworld 3, but at a larger scale where you will engage in epic battles fought across open space.

You will also fight within the 3D terrain of space derelicts called megaliths which are the crumbling remains of an ancient civilization. Here, you can funnel foes into an ambush or hide their fleet from enemies.

Developed for modern hardware, the game will feature all-new settings, ship designs, and the addition of key gameplay features.

Your fleet will persist from mission to mission, and scars will show on your ships. You will hear strike craft pilots and capital ship captains passing along information through battlefield chatter, and you can enjoy a campaign, some 1v1, free-for-all, or even team battles - or tag team in co-op mode.

Upon release, Homeworld 3 will be made available for PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam.