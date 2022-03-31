Hyper Light Breaker announced as a 3D co-op sequel to Hyper Light Drifter

Heart Machine and Gearbox Publishing hve announced Hyper Light Breaker, a new adventure set in the universe of the indie classic, Hyper Light Drifter.

In the game, you will be able explore the world of Hyper Light in 3D via single-player or online cooperative multiplayer.

The game is currently in development with the original creative director, Alx Preston, leading the Heart Machine team.

"It’s wild to think it’s been six years since we released Hyper Light Drifter. The long journey from the dream project getting Kickstarted back in 2013 to now has been incredible. We feel deeply fortunate to be able to celebrate the franchise in this way,” said Alx Preston, Hyper Light Drifter creator and Heart Machine creative director.

“Crowdfunding for the game exceeded our wildest expectations, leading to millions of players from around the world falling in love with Hyper Light Drifter. Fans put their trust in us back then to deliver on the vision; we can’t wait for our community to experience Hyper Light Breaker – it’s a new path and culmination of everything we have learned over the past eight years of development at Heart Machine.”

Here's the synopsis: "Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action rogue-lite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter."

With the game, you can expect an ever-changing world with large, open biomes and deep labyrinths where you will use your wall-dashing skills, hoverboard, glider and more to traverse theses landscapes.

You can go about things solo or lead a team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online co-operative play nd face hordes of enemies and really large bosses in third-person combat.

During gameplay, you will discover and unlock an arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run all the while learing about the Overgrowth and the storylines hidden within with each death and subsequent attempt.

You will also help a settlement flourish, bringing with it colorful characters and permanent upgrades and will visit settlers between each run and discover their stories.

Hyper Light Breaker will launch into Steam Early Access in spring 2023.