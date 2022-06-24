FromSoftware's next game in final stages of development as studio looks to beef up staff for multiple projects

FromSoftware's next game is already in the final stages of development according to the studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Speaking in an interview with the Japanese outlet 4Gamer, not only is FromSoftware finishing up development on an unannounced title, but there are multiple games in the works. How many there are wasn’t shared.

It's possible the game FromSoftware is finishing up could be the next entry in the Armored Core series, especially if a January leak is accurate.

According to the leak posted on resetera, which came from a survey, Armored Core 6 is in development, and the survey contained screenshots, two short clips, and a game description. It even provides participants with choices on proposed titles.

In 2016, Miyazaki said a reboot for one of FromSoftware's IPs was in the works, and hinted rather boldly to 4Gamer the game was Armored Core.

"It's been a while since "Armored Core: Verdict Day, and it's true that there was a difficult situation in the temporary series, but I'm not going to end the Armored Core series," he said. "I think the Armored Core concept is still attractive enough to be re-sublimated into an interesting and valuable game, and there are many excellent staff in the company who want to make it.

"Then, there is no way not to make a new [title]. Personally, it's also a title that I have a deep feeling for, as it started my career as a game creator."

As for future games, as a director, Miyazaki would like to work on "a fantasy with a higher degree of abstraction than past works."

While in the process of making fantasy titles for action RPGs, including Elden Ring, Miyazaki said various ideas and images not applicable "continue to accumulate," and are something he would like to explore.

So, it's no telling what Miyazaki has or will come up with for future or currently in-development titles.

Speaking of which, Miyazaki also told 4Gamer FromSoftware is currently hiring for various positions to work on multiple projects in the works. On its recruitment page, FromSoftware has listed the various roles it is wanting to fill. These include game planning, programming, research and development, graphics, engineering, designers, effects, UI, and many more positions.

He has also handed over directorial duties to other staff members working on some of these projects, which are "not at the stage" where Miyazaki can discuss them in detail.

And finally, in the interview, Miyazaki confirmed updates are coming to Elden Ring, but he did not specify whether it was additional content or gameplay patches.