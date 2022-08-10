Forspoken has an ad so bad it's becoming a meme

A brand new trailer for Forspoken was released today, bringing alongside it a wave of cringe via the protagonists’ description of the wacky situation they’ve found themselves in. In fact, this bad boy can fit so much cringe in it, that the internet has gathered round and have begun the age-old practice of memeing it to death, creating their own snarky takes on the video across social media.

Mock-narration for God of War, Yakuza, Doom, and Devil May Cry have all been thrown into the ring. Our favourite though has to be a full on trailer made for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2. Which was posted online by Twitter user Bobvids. It’s an absolute must-watch! The original trailer, you can watch for yourselves below. Brace yourselves.

A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!?



A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!?



Welcome to the world of #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/46diiLnQ7M — Forspoken (@Forspoken) August 8, 2022

So you may be wondering, what’s the deal with Forspoken anyway? Originally planned for a October 11 release date, Square Enix announced the title would be pushed back to early next year on January 24. That means you’ve still got some time to kill before you see freaking dragons and talk to your cuffs, we’re afraid.

Absurd writing style aside, the game does still actually look pretty good, right? Slinging spells in a big open world, fighting off monsters, demons, and yes, freaking dragons does still look exciting! Whether this game gets the Borderlands 3 treatment, played with voice lines entirely muted by some, or whether someone can go back in time and stop Joss Whedon, we’ll have to wait and see.

There as actually another, less cringey trailer, released earlier today!

